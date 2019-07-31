Delhi HC raises query on Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked how a commercial area can be built on landmarked for residential purposes.

The bench was hearing a petition related to the environment clearance given to redevelopment of seven central government residential colonies in the city. This includes a project at Nauroji Nagar, where the Centre had decided to build a World Trade Centre. The land, however, is earmarked for residential purposes.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh observed that Nauroji Nagar is purely marked for residential use, and forms an integral part of the adjoining residential development of Safdarjung Enclave in South Delhi.

The judge’s oral observation was made when it asked the New Delhi Municipal Council whether the government had sought permission for bringing commercial buildings at Nauroji Nagar, and if it had received any written communication from authorities for such permission.

The counsel for NDMC said they have given the go ahead only after considering the requisite compliance by authorities.

The Centre had in 2017 approved the redevelopment of seven old General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies — Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Mohammadpur in Delhi.

However, it attracted considerable public attention because of the large number of trees that were supposed to be chopped for the construction. A petition against the project was filed and the HC asked the ministry of urban development to seek fresh approvals in accordance with the law with regard to six of the colonies. By an order of July 2018, it had stayed further construction at Nauroji Nagar.

Following the stay, the NBCC moved the court seeking vacation of the stay order. The HC declined their request and is hearing petitions.

The counsel for the petitioner also submitted in court that the 25-acre site for the proposed World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar is located on the inner ring road close to Safdarjung Hospital and adjoining the district centre of Bhikaji Cama Place.

The counsel also said that there will be huge traffic problem as well as water issues.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, however, apprised the court that Nauroji Nagar has been decided to be redeveloped as a commercial space under the GPRA scheme, as per which the component of 10% commercialisation in all other projects has been clubbed together and set in Nauroji Nagar.

The bench said: “House is a big problem… Give 10% in each colonies, so that no one will have to go to INA market for buying daily needs…”