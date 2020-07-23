Delhi HC questions UGC on feasibility of online exam

Delhi High Court premises. (File photo) Delhi High Court premises. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought clarification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on whether universities can conduct Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), open choices, assignments and presentations, instead of long-form final exams. Justice Prathiba M Singh also observed it failed to understand why UGC was insisting on conducting final exams. It said, “Imagine the number of writ petitions that are going to come here… after OBE in August. DU (Delhi University) will be struggling with it for years. I think the administration has collapsed and students are suffering. OBE is not going to work.” “It is completely impractical to have timed examinations. We live in the heart of Delhi and there was no electricity or connectivity for hours due to the rain. You have to adopt a method for exams which is practical. ,” the judge orally observed.

When the court said the online exams require a minimum of 4G connectivity, the counsel for DU submitted that 3G speed will be fine. “Your own FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) on your website says 4G is recommended and 2G speed will not be sufficient,” the court pointed out. The court’s observations came while hearing a plea against DU’s decision to hold OBE for final-year undergraduate courses.

