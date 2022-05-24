Delhi HC questions Delhi govt on teaching vacancies in schools

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government to disclose the number of existing vacancies of teachers including that of principals and vice-principals in public schools and the steps being taken by it to fill the positions.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta also asked the government to provide a timeline within which the vacancies will be filled, and with regard to the deficiency of infrastructure of schools and how it proposes to deal with it.

The court passed the order in a case alleging that thousands of posts of teachers in various disciplines have been lying vacant for the past several years. Quoting information obtained through RTI Act, the petition said 755 out of 950 posts of principals and 418 of the 1670 vice-principal posts in the schools are vacant.

“On the one hand, the Delhi government has been boasting that the education model of Delhi is one of the best education model in Delhi as well as having state-of-art infrastructure in the government schools but when there is a great scarcity of teaching staff in government schools, how can the children get good education,” the petitioner Salek Chand Jain said in the plea filed through advocate J K Gupta.

The petition also said, “It is a great mockery that on the one side, there is a huge shortage of the teaching staff as mentioned above and on the other hand, Delhi government has been putting the education model in United Nations.”