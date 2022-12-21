While granting equitable relief, court entitled to see whether he who seeks equity does it: Delhi HC

While hearing defence analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s application seeking interim relief for the restoration of his Twitter account, the Delhi High Court Tuesday observed that while considering the grant of an “equitable relief” the court is entitled to see whether “he who seeks equity does it”.

Mitra filed a lawsuit against Twitter seeking reinstatement of his Twitter account which was suspended in connection with his tweet on the Supreme Court’s order of bail granted to Altnews cofounder Mohammed Zubair in July. He has also sought an “interim mandatory injunction for reinstatement of his account” till the disposal of the lawsuit.

A single judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing Mitra’s interim application when during the course of the hearing the court noted that Mitra had retweeted a tweet of another Twitter user which had made certain remarks on the judiciary calling it “biased”, “unaccountable” and “self-serving”. The judge asked Mitra’s counsel Raghav Awasthi if his client had retweeted it.

While Awasthi said he personally did not agree with the tweet and apologised on behalf of his client, he added the said tweet was not the subject matter of his client’s suit before the high court. To this, the judge remarked that “unfortunately” his eyes had fallen on the tweet and his client, while entitled to hold an opinion, will have to “justify his own action”.

In reference to another matter pursued by Mitra before the HC, the court said, “He (Mitra) seems to be a gentleman who does repose his faith in the judiciary of this country when it comes to asserting his own rights…Then I would be quite interested in hearing even if it is not a matter of this suit..that what is the implication of retweeting a tweet of this nature and whether it has any consequence on his right of an equitable injunction in his favour”.

The court also observed, “I’m very comfortable with this notion that there will be people who think this about our judiciary. But I’m wondering whether the judiciary should turn somersaults to grant equitable relief to those persons”. Awasthi argued that while he did not have instructions, his limited sense was that “retweets were not endorsements”, and submitted that he will get more instructions on this.

The Delhi High Court was informed that even though Twitter was granted time to file its response to date nothing had been filed. Allowing Twitter’s counsel to file its response, the court listed the matter for hearing on February 16, 2023.