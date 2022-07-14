Delhi PWD officials sentenced over damage to 83 trees, to plant 830 more to avoid jail for contempt of court

The Delhi High Court Wednesday kept its order sentencing three officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) for contempt of court in abeyance after they volunteered to plant 830 trees in the national capital. Two of the officers earlier were sentenced to two months imprisonment and the third officer was sentenced to four months.

“At request, it is only in view of the assurance to mitigate to some extent the damage caused by contemnors that the order of sentence is kept in abeyance till the next date,” said the court.

Justice Najmi Waziri in the order recorded the submission made by their counsel as per which “to mitigate their wrongdoing”, they volunteered to plant 830 trees “in and around the Supreme Court as well as on the stretch of Mathura road, starting from the Supreme Court and such other areas in central and east Delhi as may be identified by the Forest Department in the first instance on roads owned and maintained by PWD.” The court said that to begin with at least 100 trees will be planted “opposite the Supreme Court … in the land abutting Pragati Maidan.”

On June 3, the court had convicted the three officers for contempt of court in connection with the damage caused to 80 trees at Vikas Marg during the construction work last year. Besides damaging 80 trees, three were cut without any permission from the authority.

“The PWD has undertaken construction activities involving deep trenching within one metre radius from the trunk of the trees using heavy machinery, JCB/ Earth moving machine on Vikas Marg near Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi. No permission has been taken from the Tree Officer or the Forest Department for cutting the trees or carrying out the construction work, which evidently was in breach of the court’s direction,” the court had said while summoning the officers for sentencing.

The court had said that the PWD officials should have stopped the victimisation and cutting down of the trees. “There cannot be any concretisation of land within a radius of 6” around the tree trunks in terms of the directions of this court, National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as circulars issued on 01.03.2021 by PWD. All three PWD Officers have chosen not to comply with the court’s orders, NGT Orders, and indeed of PWD’s own Circulars,” the bench had said.

The court passed the order in the petition filed by Neeraj Sharma alleging glaring victimisation of trees on account of construction work on the road. The roots of 80 trees were exposed, the forest department told the court. The petitioner’s counsel Aditya N Prasad had told the court that 11 complaints were filed with the PWD, Forest Department and Delhi Police but the FIR was registered only when the court asked the DCP to file a reply.