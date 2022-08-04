scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Delhi HC pulls up UP Police for whisking away 22-year-old from shelter

Hearing the petition filed by Mitr Trust, which runs the shelter, for probing the role of police officers in the matter, the division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma asked whether an adult, who is reported to have been missing, can be taken against their will.

Written by Sofi Ahsan | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 3:40:10 am
delhi high court, Uttar Pradesh Police, transgender, Transgender rights, Transgender’s removal, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court also asked whether the Delhi Police was applying itself at all when “there are so many strictures” passed by it against the law enforcement agency.

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Police for “unlawfully” taking away a 22-year-old transgender from a Delhi shelter home last month, and Delhi Police for assisting them, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked whether it was a “procedure” that the UP Police decides to visit anybody in the middle of the night. The court also asked whether the Delhi Police was applying itself at all when “there are so many strictures” passed by it against the law enforcement agency.

Issuing notice to the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh government, UP Police and Centre on a plea that also sought compensation for violation of the fundamental rights, and directions for appropriate protocol for safety and security of the residents of shelter homes, the court particularly asked the Delhi Police to inform it about its actions on an affidavit within four weeks.

Hearing the petition filed by Mitr Trust, which runs the shelter, for probing the role of police officers in the matter, the division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma asked whether an adult, who is reported to have been missing, can be taken against their will.

“There is a judgment. Nobody seems to be reading them. Even the parents cannot do it. This court has already held they cannot take away an adult child against their will. We cannot permit this,” said the court, when it was told that the police were acting on a missing-persons complaint filed by the parents of the 22-year-old in UP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The court added that the law draws a distinction between minors and adults in such cases. “Somebody is missing and you go and pick him up in the middle of the night? You say a person is missing and you locate him [but] he says I am fine, you have to take him to the police station because somebody has reported him missing? Is he wanted in relation to commission of any cognisable offence? So, why have you whisked him away?” asked the court.

When the police said that the person in question willingly accompanied the police, the court observed that it was “rich” for police to say that “he accompanied” willingly from Delhi to UP.

“Do you think it happens especially when he is not missing and he is not being held at the institution against his will. Why would he go in the middle of night? ‘Tonight I will go to Uttar Pradesh with the UP Police. Let’s have some fun’…is it possible? is it tenable…this argument?” asked Justice Mridul.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

When the court asked where was the statement that 22-year-old went with police willingly, the counsel representing the Delhi Police submitted that it was with the UP Police and they can be issued notice for producing it before the court.

More from Delhi

Taking exception to the submission, the court said, “Will bring it? When it comes to Delhi Police, you are responsible. [The person] was taken away from your jurisdiction…You cannot just keep on passing the buck.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:40:10 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement