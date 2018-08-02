Delhi HC pulls up JNU over ‘plagiarism’ by faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it was “unfortunate” that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was “overlooking” issues of plagiarism, especially by one of its faculty members.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, “You (JNU) should yourself react to plagiarism. It is unfortunate that a reputed academic institution is overlooking plagiarism by one of its faculty.”

The observation by the bench came while issuing notices to the Centre, University Grants Commission (UGC) and JNU on an application moved by a lawyer seeking an independent report regarding the alleged plagiarism by an assistant professor of the varsity’s Centre for Turkish School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies.

The application by advocate Mobashshir Sarwar was filed in the main petition moved by him and a Turkish language student from Jamia Milia Islamia, M Arshad Parvez, seeking removal of the professor for allegedly plagiarising an online literature work on Turkish language and publishing the same in 2012 with a new title.

The assistant professor also allegedly plagiarised the thesis submitted by him for award of a Masters Degree in Turkish language and literature, the petition has said. The court has sought the Centre, UGC and JNU’s response to the application by September 4.

