Monday, September 10, 2018
Delhi HC pulls up JNU over order on NSUI candidate

“Don’t you have to tell him how he has fallen foul to the Lyngdoh committee recommendations? You don’t send him the complaint with a showcause notice. What will he respond to?” the court asked.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2018 12:58:05 am
The Delhi High Court Monday put on hold the “recommendation” of JNU’s Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) cancelling the candidature of National Students’ Union of India’s presidential candidate Vikas Yadav in the upcoming students’ union polls, saying that the GRC’s recommendation was “unsustainable on innumerable grounds”.

Justice Siddharth Mridul said Yadav was not informed about the complaint for the cancellation of his candidature.

“Don’t you have to tell him how he has fallen foul to the Lyngdoh committee recommendations? You don’t send him the complaint with a showcause notice. What will he respond to?” the court asked.

The GRC, in a letter dated September 7 to Election Committee (EC) chairperson Himanshu Kulshrestha, said it had received a complaint against Yadav, and on obtaining “status of the disciplinary action” against him from the Dean of Students’ Welfare office, found that he had been fined Rs 20,000.

The EC, however, said it would not accept the GRC’s recommendation.

“In reference to the letter sent by the GRC regarding the candidature of Yadav, Election Committee has unanimously decided not to accept the recommendation of GRC,” said EC chairperson Kulshrestha.

GRC member Deepak Arya wrote to Kulshrestha Monday withdrawing the order.

“The GRC reviewed the matter relating to his (Yadav’s) candidature. The earlier recommendation stands withdrawn in  view of the observations of the Honorable High Court,” he wrote.

