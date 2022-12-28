Delhi HC protects Unnao rape survivor from coercive action in date of birth forgery case

Hearing an anticipatory bail plea moved by the Unnao rape victim about an FIR against her for allegedly forging her date of birth to allege offences under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Delhi High Court recently protected the victim directing that “no precipitate action affecting the victim’s liberty shall be taken by the trial court”.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing the 21-year-old woman’s anticipatory bail plea in a December 2018 FIR registered under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Makhi police station in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman submitted that she was a victim in the Unnao rape case that occurred in June 2017. The husband of the accused in the said case had filed the present FIR, she said, alleging that the woman and her mother had forged her date of birth in related proceedings so that they could allege offences under the POCSO Act.

The high court noted that the trial in the matter had been transferred to the court of the sessions judge, Saket, New Delhi, by the Supreme Court on September 2 after the woman filed a transfer petition before the apex court. The woman had appeared before the Saket court on December 17 and the matter is next listed on January 9, 2023.

A local court in Unnao had issued a non-bailable warrant against the woman on a criminal complaint of alleged cheating and forgery filed by the relative of one of the accused being tried in the rape case.

In her anticipatory bail plea, the victim alleged that the husband of the accused woman has filed a “frivolous and vexatious complaint” against the victim and her family, to the effect that they had obtained a forged transfer certificate from her school to create a false record of her date of birth. “The FIR, which is on the face of it false, vexatious, and clearly motivated, in itself does not disclose any offence, or involvement therein, on part of the petitioner (victim),” the plea states.

The high court in its December 19 order thereafter directed, “In the meantime, subject to the petitioner appearing before the learned trial court as and when required, no precipitate action affecting the petitioner’s liberty shall be taken by the trial court, till the next date of hearing”.

The case dates back to June 4, 2017, when the victim, then 17, was allegedly raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh. He was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

In December 2019, a trial court in Delhi found Sengar guilty of raping the victim who was minor at the time and sentenced him to “life imprisonment till the remainder of his biological life”. The trial court had found Sengar guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5(c) and 6 of POCSO Act, holding that the victim’s testimony was “unblemished, truthful and… of sterling quality”.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma had said Sengar was a public servant, people had reposed faith in him and he had betrayed the trust. “All possible coercive measures were employed against the family. There was pain to the family and efforts were made to threaten harm,” the judge said.