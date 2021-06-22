Delhi HC protects NewsClick owner from coercive action

ED officials look through files at the office of Newsclick , during a raid in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

THE DELHI High Court late Monday night directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not take any coercive action against PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, which owns the news portal NewsClick, and the company director Prabir Purkayastha till July 05.

While issuing a notice to the ED in a petition seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED against NewsClick, Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi Police to respond to another petition filed by the news portal owners for quashing of the case registered by Economic Offence Wing against it last year. The court granted the ED two weeks to file a reply in the case seeking the copy of ECIR.

ED had raided the premises of NewsClick and residences of its editors in February in connection with a case of alleged money laundering and conducted search and seizure operations. The ED case related to alleged foreign funding is based on an FIR registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing last year.

The vacation bench of Justice Singh around 10:15 PM began hearing the petitions filed by NewsClick through advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana and passed the order at 11:20 PM after hearing the counsels representing the media organisation, ED and the Delhi Police. NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in the petition related to the ED case sought a copy of the ECIR and protection from any coercive action in the meantime.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the company, submitted before the court that it received the copy of Economic Offence Wing FIR only on June 05 after approaching the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and was yet to receive the copy of ECIR from the ED. “Unless I know what the allegations against me are, how do I take the legal remedies,” argued Krishnan, while seeking a stay on coercive steps in the meantime.

Krishnan, who also represents NewsClick editor-in-chief Purkayastha, told the court that Worldwide Media Holdings LLC invested money in NewsClick in April 2018 when there was no cap on foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media. “The whole idea is to somehow create a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) jurisdiction… but at least show me what the case is,” he submitted.

Advocate Avi Singh, representing the Economics Offence Wing of Delhi Police, submitted before the court that they will proceed in accordance with the law and issue a notice prior to taking any coercive action. However, Singh opposed the prayer for interim protection

Advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, submitted before the court that Purkayastha should have filed anticipatory bail plea in case he apprehends arrest. “ECIR is just a file number, that is not an FIR which is to be provided to anyone… that is my internal file but that does not mean investigation cannot take place,” Mahajan submitted, adding the probe in the case has been going on since February 2021.

Mahajan also told the court that NewsClick and its management had been aware of the proceedings since February. He also opposed any order from protection against coercive action in the case. “As and when action is taken, you will be at liberty to come to court,” he argued.

However, Krishnan argued that Purkayastha could approach the court for anticipatory bail only when he knows the details about the ED case against him.