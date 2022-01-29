Police file report in Delhi HC: Probe pending in over half of 758 riot cases, 6 chargesheets filed in 3 months

Since October 2021, the Delhi Police has filed chargesheets in only six cases registered in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots even as investigation continues to remain pending in more than 50% of the total 758 FIRs, the status report filed by the police before Delhi High Court reveals.

Even in cases where police have already filed chargesheets and declared that the probe is completed, the supplementary investigation, according to the agency, remains pending in more than 64% of those cases.

The court had in November 2021 directed the police to file a fresh status report containing details of all the cases which were registered in connection with the riots. A bunch of petitions connected to the 2020 violence, including those seeking an independent SIT probe into the entire episode and action against political leaders who allegedly gave hate speeches prior to it, are pending before the court.

In October, police had told the court that chargesheets have been filed in 361 cases.

In the status report placed before the court on Friday, police said that chargesheets have been filed in 367 cases and investigations are pending in 384. Cancellation has been filed in three cases while four FIRs were quashed by the High Court last year. In at least 235 cases out of the 367 cases where chargesheets have been filed, police said supplementary investigation is pending.

A total of 758 cases were registered in connection with the riots, including 695 being investigated by Northeast Delhi Police. Sixty-two cases were transferred to the Crime Branch and three dedicated SITs have been set up to probe them, said police, adding that one of the cases alleging a larger conspiracy is being investigated by the Special Cell.

According to police data, only 92 cases have reached the stage of actual trial where prosecution evidence is being presented. A total of 209 cases are at the stage of ‘argument on charge’.

While accused have been discharged in five cases, acquittals have taken place in four.

“All FIRs arising out of or registered in connection with the riots which took place in Northeast district in February and March 2020 have been or are being investigated promptly and diligently in accordance with law by the Delhi Police,” said the agency in its reply to the court.

With regard to the police case alleging larger conspiracy behind the riots, in which student activists remain behind bars under the UAPA, police Friday told the court that the main chargesheet followed by two supplementary chargesheets has already been filed before the trial court.

“Further investigation is in progress,” it said.