45 out of 3,200 prisoners on bail rearrested: Delhi govt to HC

The prison department of the Delhi government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that out of 3,200 undertrial prisoners who were released on interim bail during the second Covid wave this year, a total of 45 have been rearrested in various cases. The number of rearrested undertrials does not seem a significant number, it told the court.

The government counsel also told the court that the prison department had already requested the Delhi Police on August 11 to file a separate status report before the court after analysing the law and order situation in the city due to the release of prisoners during the second wave.

Last month, a full bench of the High Court had asked the State to file a report with regard to the impact on law and order after interim bails of undertrials were extended in April. A number of prisoners have been released since last year to decongest the jails in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On July 16, the department told the court that the Supreme Court had ordered that those prisoners who have already been released on bail from time to time, on the basis of recommendations of high-powered committees, shall not be asked to surrender until further orders. The matter is still pending before the apex court.