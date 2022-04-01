Delhi HC gives police 2 weeks to file status report on ‘vandalism’ at CM Kejriwal’s residence

Two days after nearly 200 protestors, allegedly belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), BJP’s youth wing, broke through police barricades outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and “vandalised” the main gate, the Delhi High Court Friday asked the police to file a status report within two weeks on the investigation it has carried out to date.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said it is evident that fear has been sought to be created and that the Delhi Police would have to explain what inputs it had about the incident.

“What appears…We have seen the videos also. What appears from videos is that it is an unruly crowd. They deface the main entry door. Public property is also destroyed. Some people climbed over the gate. They did not succeed or it appears it was not their intent also. Some of them have taken law into their own hands. And there’s definitely an element of fear which has been sought to be created, that is evident. We also find that the police force probably was inadequate. At least those who were there, they were trying to prevent it. Probably they were outnumbered. You’ll have to explain what kind of intimation you’d and what kind of threat perception was there about this kind of incident taking place,” the court said.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Police, submitted that an FIR stands registered and Delhi Police has already taken action to address the concerns of the petitioner. The court was told that eight people have been arrested and the Delhi Police were setting up a meeting with the CM Secretariat to understand Kejriwal’s threat perception.

Jain added that he will submit a status report in a sealed cover and that all the evidence, including the CCTV footage of the incident, would be preserved.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an independent probe into the attack. Bhardwaj has said that a retired judge of the High Court should head the SIT.

Bhardwaj, in the petition, also sought a probe into the role of police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. Besides seeking a direction for appropriate security outside Kejriwal’s residence, the petition also prays for compliance of an earlier court order for securing the road outside his residence.

Submitting that the violence was directed towards Kejriwal and his family, Bhardwaj has argued that it was meant to subdue the highest elected official of the national capital by the use of force and, therefore, also the elected government of Delhi. “This was a direct attack on democracy,” reads the petition.

Accusing the Delhi Police of completely abdicating its duty, Bhardwaj has alleged that it appears that the police “was hand in glove with the goons… of the ruling party in the central government” which controls the force. He alleged that the police also did not take any action when the Deputy Chief Minister’s house was attacked in the past

“It is due to such inaction and complicity of the police that BJP goons have become emboldened to carry out repeated attacks on elected officials of the Government of NCT of Delhi,” Bhardwaj has said in the plea.

Doubting that Delhi Police will carry out a fair investigation in the case, Bhardwaj argued that when attacks on elected officials in Delhi are becoming a routine matter, if responsibility is not fixed, people would lose confidence in the rule of law.