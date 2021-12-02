HC raps Delhi Police for transferring rape victim’s complaint to Ghaziabad

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR and conduct investigation into a rape victim’s complaint and slammed it for transferring the matter to Ghaziabad Police.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said the GTB Enclave police station displayed failure in dispensation of its obligation to take into account the seriousness of the offence that had been disclosed by the woman in her complaint.

“This court finds it unfortunate that institutions that are supposed to protect the life and liberty of common citizens are quick to shirk their responsibilities. This invariably weakens the trust of common citizens that is imposed in these investigative agencies,” said the court in its order dated November 30.

The woman, who hails from Ghaziabad, had filed a complaint before GTB Enclave police station in July 2019 alleging sexual assault, rape, fraud, forced abortion and attempted murder. The offences allegedly took place over the years at several places, including at GTB Enclave. The main allegations in her complaint were against her aunt’s son and his family.

The GTB Enclave police station allegedly did not register an FIR, forcing her to approach the Metropolitan Magistrate for the same. Police then registered a zero FIR and told the lower court that the investigation has been transferred to Ghaziabad Police. In the High Court, the woman said her grievances remain unsolved and no proper response has been given by Delhi Police for transferring the investigation.

Police before the High Court said the woman neither provided the address nor identified the place within the jurisdiction of GTB Enclave police station. She also did not provide any time or date of the sexual assault, it said.

Justice Prasad said the material on record shows that one of the incidents of forceful sexual assault had taken place in the GTB Enclave area and the local police station as a corollary was obligated to register a regular FIR and not a ‘zero FIR’ and not delve into whether she resided in the city or what was the specific date, time and place of the alleged incident. It also said failure to register a regular FIR costs precious time – that could be utilised in conducting the investigation, and can also lead to destruction of important evidence.

“This court finds it irrelevant that the petitioner is not a resident of Delhi. It is of the opinion that the mere disclosure that one of the incidents had taken place within the vicinity of police station GTB Enclave was sufficient for an FIR to be registered at that police station, and not a zero FIR as was done in the instance case,” said the court, while ordering the UP Police to hand over the case documents to Delhi Police for further investigation.