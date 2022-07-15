Investigating Yemen family’s claims that pvt hospital, interpreter fleeced them: Delhi Police to HC

The DELHI POLICE has started investigating allegations that Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj and an interpreter assigned to a Yemeni couple and their child, who was treated at the hospital in April and May, allegedly fleeced them and their passports have also been withheld preventing their return home, the Delhi High Court was told on Friday.

A counsel representing the police, before the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma, said the complainant’s statement has been recorded and the probe is being closely monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned. The hospital on July 11 had told the court that it is not in possession of passports of the petitioner’s wife and child.

While police confirmed that the passports are not with the hospital and may be with the interpreter, it told the court that the probe is underway to find out how they reached her. There appeared to be some nexus between her and the hospital, the counsel representing police said. The court listed the matter for next hearing on July 20.

In the petition, Mahfoodh Qasem Ali Amer Al Garadi sought a direction for return of the passports of his wife and infant son. He has also prayed for the constitution of a medical board to ascertain the present medical condition of his child, who has been operated twice at the hospital. On July 11, the court had taken note of the complaint made by the Yemen’s embassy in India in this regard and asked the police to respond to the petition.

In the complaint sent by the embassy to Max hospital on June 10, it was alleged that the patient was to be treated with the estimated cost of around 7,000-7,500 US dollars but his parents have been made to pay double the amount. The complaint alleged that the hospital and interpreter Lubna Alysed (Lubna Mohammad) did not provide any bills for the same, and also the passports of the mother and child have not been returned.

According to the complaint, the hospital, in an earlier correspondence, had confirmed that Alysed will be blacklisted since she had allegedly cheated another Yemeni patient earlier. The Yemen embassy also had sent a complaint to the police in this regard.

The petition states that the child was suffering from a congenital defect and the family travelled to India in April for the treatment. The patient was admitted on April 14 and the first surgery took place on April 20. However, the child in May was again admitted to the hospital due to his health where he underwent second surgery. The petition alleges that a huge amount of money was taken from them by the hospital and the interpreter when the child was admitted.

“As the petitioner had drained out financially and had no money to pay towards the exorbitant demands of the hospital and interpreter, he requested the hospital to discharge the infant patient,” reads the petition, adding that he was however made to pay more than 3,000 US dollars at the hospital counter and given leave against medical advice.

The petition further alleges that the passports of the mother and child were taken on May 17 on the pretext of some formalities. It was then that the family took the matter to the embassy. According to the petition, after much follow up by the embassy and the family, some bills were given in June.