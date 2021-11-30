Delhi HC declines to entertain plea seeking ban on Salman Khurshid’s book

The Delhi High Court Tuesday declined to entertain a ‘Public Interest Litigation’ which sought a ban on Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s latest book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood In Our Times’ in which he allegedly equates Hindutva groups with terror outfits like Islamic State and Boko Haram. The court called the petition a ‘publicity interest litigation’ and dismissed it as withdrawn.

The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, at the outset of the hearing, questioned the petitioner for not joining Khurshid as a party respondent in the case.

The PIL filed by one Rakesh through his counsel AK Dubey argued that contents of the books were “agitating” the Hindu community and accused Khurshid of misusing his fundamental right of freedom of expression “in very complex manner”.

“This is a deliberate attempt. We don’t think that you are that ignorant. These are all chance taking petitions. Let’s see what happens in court. ‘Kya jaane wala hai, publicity ho jayegi. Badda acha’. If the court dismisses, then also some publicity,” observed the court.

The court further said that it had not posed a “very complex and detailed query on merit” to the petitioner and if he was feeling so shy about author’s name, he should not have filed the case at all. “Why are you filing the PIL? Most of the PILs are like this, blackmailing or publicity interest litigations. Waste of time hai PILs main,” said the court, adding, “he [petitioner] doesn’t have the courage to even join Salman Khurshid as a party respondent.”

The petitioner later sought the permission to withdraw the PIL which was allowed. The court said he can file the case again with proper averments and after joining essential persons as a party in the case.

Only Centre and Delhi government were included as party respondents in the case.

Dismissing a similar petition against the book, a single-bench of the High Court had last week said that a democracy governed by the rule of law would be placed in a serious peril if creative voices were stifled or intellectual freedom is suppressed or suffocated. Quoting French writer Voltaire in the order, the court said, “While I wholly disagree of what you say, I will defend to the death your right to say it”.

“The freedoms guaranteed by Article 19 are not liable to be freely expressed only if they fall in line with a majoritarian view. The right to dissent or to have and express a contrarian view with respect to current affairs or historical events are the essence of a vibrant democracy” said Justice Yashwant Varma in the order dated November 25.

A lower court also had earlier refused to stop the publication of Khurshid’s book and said that an injunction would lead to hardship for the publishers and also curtail the right of speech and expression of the author. The court had held that an excerpt could not be read in isolation, and the plaintiff can always propagate against the book.

In the chapter ‘The Saffron Sky’, Khurshid writes, “Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.”