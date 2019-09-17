Declare JNU students union polls results: Delhi HC to election committee

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University election committee to declare results of its students union polls, which were held on September 6.

The results were originally to be declared on September 8, but were stayed after pleas by two students alleging their nominations for election of councillor in the JNUSU were illegally rejected.

The court had restrained the varsity from notifying the election results till September 17. It had also told JNU Standing Counsel Monika Arora and advocate Harsh Ahuja that after “declaration of result, it has to be placed before the university and a notification has to be issued by the university accepting the result, and it is only after (this) that the newly elected student body can take charge”.

The plea, by Anshuman Dubey and Anuj Kumar Dwivedi, had sought to highlight that the EC had reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46, and that no councillor seat had been left for one school. Dubey in his plea filed through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha said as per the Lyngdoh Committee’s report, each college/school/department has to have representation in the student body. The court on Tuesday disposed of the two petitions.

It also asked the Grievance Redressal Cell of JNU to decide on the complaints — if any — filed with it alleging violations of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during the polls, and act ‘strictly’.