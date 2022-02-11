Delhi HC permits businessman Navneet Kalra, facing probe in oxygen concentrator case, to travel abroad

Directing the authorities to not take any action on basis of the lookout circular issued against him, the Delhi High Court Friday allowed businessman Navneet Kalra, who is facing a money laundering probe in connection with purchase of oxygen concentrators by his company last year, to travel to Dubai and Milan next week and in April respectively.

Kalra, who was booked by Delhi Police in May last year for allegedly hoarding and black-marketing oxygen concentrators, has approached the court challenging the LOC issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate. Khan is also director of Dayal Opticals and Managing Director of the company that runs Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market.

In the petition filed before the court, Kalra said that he has to travel to Dubai in February and to Milan in April in connection with his business. Advocate Gurinder Pal Singh, representing Kalra, submitted that he has been into the business of optics and eyewear industry for the last 30 years and has been attending and participating in various international events connected with the industry and he proposes to undertake the two trips with that intent.

Singh also told the court Kalra has joined the investigation as and when directed by the IO till June 8, 2021 and thereafter he has never been called. In response, the ED told the court that he can be allowed to travel with certain conditions.

Justice Yogesh Khanna in the order said that Kalra is allowed to travel to Dubai for participating in MIDO Collection 2022 organised by Safilo Group from February 15 to February 23 and to Milan for Mido Optical Event from April 27 to May 5. However, the permission is subject to him furnishing a security of a sum of Rs 50 lakh with the registrar general of the court.

“The petitioner shall also file an undertaking/affidavit with [ED] and also with the Registrar General of this Court that he shall not dispose of any of his properties seized by the [ED] till the pendency of the petition,” said the court.

The court also directed the MHA to inform Kalra, within three days, in case any other agency has issued any LoC against him.