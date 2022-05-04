Look into transplanting trees before granting permission to cut them: Delhi HC

Observing that geographically distant compensatory plantation can hardly be of any respite or actual compensation, the Delhi High Court has said Tree Officers in the national capital must give due consideration to the transplantation of each tree, which is sought to be cut, before granting any further permission for cutting of trees.

“The reason for grant or denial of permission would have to be spelt out in the order of the Tree Officer along with photographs of each tree,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order.

Justice Waziri said a site visit would be prudent, and that the shortage of Tree Officers or the necessary support staff cannot be an excuse for granting permission for cutting down trees in the city. “The statutory duty cast upon the Tree Officer necessarily requires assessment of the necessity to cut a tree for the project for which the permission is sought,” said the court.

The court passed the order after advocate Aditya N Prasad, who represents a petitioner in a contempt case alleging the victimisation of trees along Vikas Marg during construction work by the Public Works Department (PWD), submitted that a tree is cut down every hour in Delhi under official sanction. The bench directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests to file an affidavit detailing the number of permitted trees to be cut down in the last three years, month-wise, and the zone and the number of trees transplanted. The court has also asked about the status of compensatory afforestation undertaken by the department.

With regard to the permission granted for cutting of a “fully-grown” tree, the court said the concerned Tree Officer for some reason chose not to see a reason for retaining it.

“The Tree Officer will explain whether he inspected the site and assessed the tree before granting permission to cut it. It has to be borne in mind that permission is sought under the Delhi Tree Preservation Act, in which “preservation” of trees is the primary objective,” said the bench, which has directed the officer to remain present before it on May 5.