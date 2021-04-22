‘Country is being run by god’: Delhi HC asks Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals

Large number of patients in ambulances wait to be admitted to the LNJP hospital, New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With several hospitals reeling under severe oxygen shortage amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the situation in the national capital has turned ‘precarious’ and directed the Centre to ensure that the gas is supplied to the city according to the planned allocation and without any impediment.

“We all know that this country is being run by god,” observed the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which was of the view that all measures should be taken to do away with any obstructions in the transportation of oxygen. “If the government wants, it can do anything and can even make heaven meet earth,” the bench said.

The court directed all the authorities concerned to ensure that the allocation order along with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) order, allowing free movement of medical oxygen between states, is immediately implemented. The court made it clear that any non-compliance with the orders will be strictly viewed by the court itself and will invite “criminal action” since it is likely to “result in grave loss of lives”.

The Delhi government had, earlier in the day, alleged in court that the amount of oxygen that it was to receive from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there. Following this, MHA ordered states and UTs to ensure that no restriction shall be imposed on the transportation of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of vehicles carrying the oxygen.

The Delhi HC bench also directed the Centre to ensure that allocation of oxygen takes place as planned and transportation of the tankers takes place unhindered, adding that they shudder to think what will be the condition in other states. It also directed that ample security be provided to vehicles transporting the oxygen cylinders so that they move without obstructions and dedicated corridors be made for their movement.

Oxygen cylinders stacked up at Yamuna Sports Complex, which has now been converted into isolation centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Oxygen cylinders stacked up at Yamuna Sports Complex, which has now been converted into isolation centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The court said the Centre’s allocation of oxygen for Delhi from different plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and this needs to be resolved immediately.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, also brought to the court’s notice that the oxygen which was to be picked up from Uttar Pradesh also could be not lifted from there.

On the Delhi government’s suggestion to transport oxygen by air, the bench cited a research by its legal researchers, which has shown that airlifting of oxygen was very dangerous, and said it has to be transported either by road or rail.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the bench, “If there is any roadblock by any individuals or any officers, the officers have been instructed that if they are involved in any such activity they will be departmentally dealt with.”

However, he pointed out there are competing interests to deal with. As advocate Shyel Trehan informed the court that Haryana’s Fortis Hospital, Haryana, has flagged its shortage of oxygen, Mehta said, “This is what exactly we wanted to highlight. These are competing interests. We will have to take holistic national picture.”

In an evening tweet, the hospital had called out for help, saying it had only 45 minutes of oxygen left.

Fortis Hospital in #Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left. Requesting @ashokgehlot51, @rajnathsingh, @PiyushGoyalOffc, @mlkhattar and @AmitShah to act immediately and help us to save patients’ lives. (1/2) — Fortis Healthcare (@fortis_hospital) April 22, 2021

During the hearing, Mehta also informed the court that the Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim Covid situation across the country. He said the apex court wants a ‘national plan’ on issues including oxygen supply and essential drugs to treat coronavirus patients.

The bench, while reading out its order, said, “…the position in Delhi has turned rather precarious with several hospitals reporting that either they have insufficient oxygen or will not last for longer period.”

On Wednesday, the Delhi HC came down strongly on the Centre, saying it seemed that “human lives are not that important.. for the state”. Underlining that it is the government’s responsibility to provide oxygen to medical facilities, the bench said: “Beg, borrow or steal. It is a national emergency.”