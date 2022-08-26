scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Delhi HC orders teacher to hold extra classes after recovery of bullet from his bag

The Delhi resident was travelling from Delhi to Ranchi on March 23, 2019, when during the security check at the IGI Airport, a single cartridge was found in his bag.

delhi high court, indian expressDirecting the petitioner to give extra classes for a month in his school, the court said the investigating officer and the principal shall ensure that the classes take place. (File Photo)

Quashing an FIR registered against him in March 2019 following the recovery of a live bullet from his bag, the Delhi High Court has directed a government teacher to give extra classes for two hours each working day for a month to academically weak students in the school where he currently is posted.

“A copy of this order be sent to the Directorate of Education to ensure that weak students in primary classes are identified in the neighbourhood. The principal of the school is also requested to ensure that a classroom is available for doing the needful while following all Covid protocols and norms,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in the order.

The Delhi resident was travelling from Delhi to Ranchi on March 23, 2019, when during the security check at the IGI Airport, a single cartridge was found in his bag. Since he could not produce any valid documents for the ammunition, police booked him under the Arms Act.

The accused challenged the FIR before the court this month, stating that he found the cartridge on a road when he was studying in a school at Chamoli, Uttarakhand in 2008-2009, and it seemed to him that the bullet was not a live one and was of no use, therefore he kept it with him in his almirah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

“The said cartridge, unintentionally, ended up in his baggage along with his clothes and was later on detected at the airport,” his counsel told the court.

Observing that the element of ‘conscious possession’ is a core ingredient for prosecuting the possessor under the Arms Act, Justice Singh said it is apparent that only a single cartridge was recovered from the petitioner and no other firm arm was recovered. “…which makes it evident that the petitioner was not having conscious possession of the live cartridge,” said the bench.

The court said it was a fit case for quashing the FIR as it was “due to a mere oversight that the live ammunition remained in his bag”, and that the accused was not carrying it intentionally. However, the court said since useful time of police has been consumed which could have been better utilised for important matters, the petitioner must do some social good for society.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Directing the petitioner to give extra classes for a month in his school, the court said the investigating officer and the principal shall ensure that the classes take place. “The petitioner will place on record a compliance report within 45 days of passing of this order and the IO will verify the factum of the compliance,” said the court, while listing the matter for compliance on November 16.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:44:25 pm
Next Story

Chelsea will not change style in Kante’s absence, says Tuchel

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement