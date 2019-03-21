Delhi HC orders FIR against former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar

A High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon has directed the Special Cell of Delhi Police to register two FIRs against former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar and inspector Vinod Pandey, and assign an ACP-level officer to complete the probe within two months.

In his order, Chief Justice Menon noted that on June 26, 2006, the writ court had directed registration of an FIR and investigation to be concluded within two months. “This order has not been given effect till now. Accordingly, we direct registration of the FIR forthwith and conclude the investigation within a period of two months as directed by the learned writ court,” the order read.

Kumar and Pandey had challenged two orders of Justice R C Jain in the Delhi High Court, passed in June, 2006, in which they were accused by the petitioner of fabricating documents and getting them signed from an accountant under pressure and threats during the course of investigation in a CBI case against former deputy director of enforcement Ashok Aggarwal.

In the order passed in June, 2006, it was also stated that Kumar and Pandey had summoned Ashok Aggarwal’s younger brother, Vijay Aggarwal, without prior notice.

“The case of the petitioner is that the petitioner (Vijay Aggarwal) was summoned by respondent No. 2 (Vinod Kumar) at the behest and instance of respondent No. 3 (Neeraj Kumar) without prior permission/approval of the Special Judge for June 7, 2001 and June 11, 2001 for purposes unconnected with the investigation of the aforesaid case and for oblique purpose of coercing, compelling and forcing the petitioner to ensure that his brother Ashok Kumar Aggarwal withdraws a complaint earlier lodged by him against Vinod Pandey and Neeraj Kumar under Section 340 CrPC in the court of special judge, Tis Hazari, Delhi,” the order from 2006 stated.

It is alleged that “various acts of commission and omission committed by respondent No. 2 were at the behest of respondent No. 3 and, therefore, both of them have committed several cognizable offences for having illegally detained and criminally intimidating the petitioner, which has the effect of impinging upon his fundamental right of life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”. Kumar did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.