Delhi HC orders eviction of people from Kalkaji Mandir premises

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Police to proceed with the eviction of several unauthorised occupants of jhuggis and dharamshalas from Kalkaji Mandir premises from March 24.

“The eviction of the said occupants also has a sense of urgency in view of the fact that the Navratras will be commencing from April 2, and proper arrangements have to be made for the entry and exit of lakhs of devotees who visit the Kalkaji Mandir,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh in an order.

The court said Kalkaji Mandir premises see a steady and high influx of devotees during the Navratra period, and the continued occupation of the jhuggis and dharamshalas would pose “enormous threat” to the safety and security of devotees.

The unauthorised occupants, nearly 40 families, had earlier been given three options in accordance with a court order and asked to either take flats on rent from the DUSIB or apply to DDA for purchase of EWS flats or take up flats on rent from the DUSIB. However, they allegedly refused to accept any of the options following which the court has now passed an order to evict them.

“The unauthorised occupants of jhuggis and dharamshalas, who are 142 and 46 in number respectively, are directed to cooperate with the eviction process,” said the bench.