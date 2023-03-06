Delhi HC sets aside order directing registration of FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, his brother

The Delhi High Court has set aside a trial court’s order directing the registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s brother Shahbaz Hussain on an allegation of rape made by a woman and sent the matter back to the trial court for a fresh hearing.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Mahajan said on March 3 that at “the stage of considering the application under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the suspect is not a person who is aggrieved so as to be entitled for any hearing”. The high court said a suspect has no “locus standi” to appear and participate at the stage when the court is considering if the registration of the FIR is to be ordered or not. “Furthermore, the police is not obliged to hear the suspect at the stage of registering FIR,” Justice Mahajan said.

Section 156 of CrPC empowers a police officer to investigate a cognizable case. Section 156(1) states that any officer in charge of a police station may, without a magistrate’s order, investigate any cognizable case which a court having jurisdiction over the local area within the limits of such station would have the power to inquire into or try. Section 156(3) states that any magistrate empowered under the code may order such an investigation.

The high court also observed that while exercising the powers of a revisional court, no order prejudicing an accused or any other person can be passed by a court “unless the said accused or the said person has been given an opportunity of being heard”. “It cannot be said that an order directing registration of FIR, while exercising revisional powers, is not to the prejudice of the accused,” Justice Mahajan said. The court thereafter set aside the trial court’s order and said, “The Criminal Revision No. 254/2018 is restored and is remanded back to the concerned Court for a decision afresh after giving an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners (Hussain brothers)”.

The counsel appearing for brothers submitted that the sessions court had committed an error in directing the station house officer to register the FIR and no notice was issued by the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) in the criminal revision petition filed by the complainant and if they were granted an opportunity of hearing they would have “placed the law and the facts in the correct perspective before the learned ASJ”.

The woman approached the Metropolitan Magistrate who came to the conclusion that there is no requirement for a police investigation and it is not bound to direct registration of an FIR if the facts of the case do not disclose the commission of a cognizable offence. The woman challenged this finding before the ASJ, who on May 31 last year set aside the order of the magistrate and held that the police authorities are not required to conduct preliminary inquiry if the complaint discloses the commission of cognizable offence. He further directed the registration of FIR under cheating, rape, criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code among others, against which the Hussain brothers approached the high court.

The woman claimed that Shahbaz had raped on her on the false pretext of marriage in 2017 and the BJP leader “categorically asked the complainant to not highlight the matter and raise a hue and cry over the matter as it would be detrimental to both parties”, his brother as well as the complainant.

“After the assurance given by the Accused No. 2 (Shahnawaz), the Accused No. 1, Shri Shahbaz Hussain allegedly started visiting the complainant again at her residence and informed the complainant that even his brother, i.e. Shri Shahnawaz Hussain has accepted her as his sister in law and that they shall soon be married to each other,” the order records.

The woman claimed that she met Shahbaz Hussain in connection with an NGO that was being run by her, and introduced himself as the brother of the BJP leader. She claimed that she was “highly impressed and mesmerised” by Shahbaz with whom she developed intimacy and that he had “promised that he would marry” her. Later, she found out that he was already married and had two children. She also alleged that she later married Shahbaz Hussain in the presence of a “maulvi” in January 2017 after which Shahbaz and his associates “ran away and left the complainant alone”. She later discovered that the “maulvi” and the marriage certificate issued by him were fake.