After Delhi HC order, DDMA directs authorities to conduct surprise checks at Covid labs

Following a Delhi High court order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all district magistrates to conduct surprise checks and inspections of all labs collecting Covid samples and tests.

The authority has also ordered that samples should only be collected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited labs, and they should ensure that their own collector or entity is collecting samples.

The DDMA has also issued certain guidelines for labs for carrying out tests, and said that strict action will be taken against those found violating the norms.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The letter and spirit of the said order indicate that this court has intended to ensure that labs and online health service aggregators, which were not accredited by the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and had not received approval from the ICMR to collect samples and provide reports did not function in the city of Delhi. In compliance with the directions of the High Court and to ensure that tests and samplings are picked up and processed by authorised and compliant/accredited labs of ICMR or NABL, it is essential that the labs conducting Covid-19 tests are regulated by the GNCT of Delhi,” read the order undersigned by Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

Following the guidelines, all accredited labs will have to ensure that their collector or any entity collecting samples on their behalf must ensure that all bio-safety and biosecurity precautions are followed, including the BioMedical Waste Management Rules.

“The personnel being employed by the labs should be adequately qualified as per the qualifications fixed by the ICMR/NABLor any authorised agency of the Government of India. The labs store the samples as per the SOP/guidelines fixed by ICMR/NABL,” read the order, which was issued on May 31 with the approval of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor..

The DDMA further said the samples that are collected, transported and processed by labs expeditiously, their reports should be uploaded within the fixed time frame of collection in their respective portals and ICMR site as per the direction/instructions given by the ICMR, GOI, NABL, GNCTD.

Further, the DMs were directed to supervise and ensure that the guidelines are followed by all Covid testing labs and hospitals situated under their jurisdiction. They have also been directed to ensure that violations are penalised under appropriate provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2008.