We can’t drag this matter endlessly: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on Agnipath scheme petitions

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted the Centre four weeks time to respond to the petitions challenging its Agnipath recruitment scheme and those seeking appointments in accordance with the previous advertisements in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for hearing on October 19. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, informed the court the Government will file a consolidated reply to the petitions.

The Supreme Court had on July 19 transferred to the Delhi High Court the petitions challenging the Central Government’s Agnipath scheme. On July 20, the high court had listed the matter for hearing on August 25, saying it was yet to receive the files from the apex court and would have to give time to the petitioners of similar cases in other high courts to exercise their options in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

During the hearing on Thursday, the division bench said that even if notice was not issued on July 20, “the understanding” was that the court will hear the matters. “You were required to file a reply,” it said.

A counsel representing the Centre told the court that the Supreme Court had said that “all the matters should be transferred”. However, he added, 78 matters are yet to come to the Delhi HC. “Once everything comes, we will be filing a consolidated reply,” the counsel submitted.

The court said that there are different types of matters in the batch related to the scheme and previous recruitment processes. “The point is we cannot be endlessly dragging this matter,” said Justice Prasad.

ASG Bhati told the court that a common reply has been prepared but it is yet to be vetted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. However, the court said, “There are different categories of matters and there is a list before me. There are cases where the selection is over, where the selection is midway. There are slightly different types of cases. You file a reply. We will hear this matter finally”.

While transferring three petitions to the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court in July said the high courts of Kerala, Patna, Punjab & Haryana and Uttarakhand shall provide an option to the petitioners to either have their petitions transferred here or keep them pending there with liberty to intervene in the pending proceedings before Delhi HC.

At least six petitions raising similar questions and seeking appointments in accordance with the previous advertisements in the Army, Navy and Air Force are pending before Delhi HC. In a case filed by Rahul, an aspirant from Haryana’s Hisar, it has been stated the Army, Navy and Air Force issued several advertisements in 2020 and 2021 for recruitment to various posts and he along with lakhs of other candidates applied for the advertised posts and appeared in the recruitment process on several dates.

However, Rahul added in his plea, the written exam for the posts has been cancelled in light of the introduction of the Agnipath scheme. “Due to illegal and arbitrary cancellation of the recruitment process, where the candidates have already cleared the physical and medical examination, not only caused grave shock and immense pain but also violated the fundamental rights of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of The Constitution of India,” he has said.

In another petition pending before the court, Anubhav Mishra and others have sought the publication of the enrolment list in terms of the notification issued by the Indian Air Force in December 2019 for recruitment to various posts. “The decision to annul the entire selection process which has reached the final stage only so that the new Agnipath Scheme can be applied by restarting the selection is an arbitrary process,” argues the plea filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The Central Government in May had unveiled the Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue after the four-year tenure.