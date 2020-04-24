Assign nurse with kidney atrophy to non-coronavirus patients: Delhi HC tells COVID-19 hospital

Waheeda Rehman is a nurse employed at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, which has been declared as a COVID-19 hospital. Waheeda Rehman is a nurse employed at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, which has been declared as a COVID-19 hospital.

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Medical Director of a Delhi government-run hospital to utilise the service of a nurse for other patients at the hospital, after she raised concern of being vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

Waheeda Rehman is a nurse employed at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, which has been declared as a COVID-19 hospital.

She, through her counsel Payal Bahal, raised a concern in the court that since she is diagnosed with “kidney atrophy” leaving her with only one functional kidney, she is medically in the high risk category and susceptible and vulnerable to COVID-19 infection with serious consequences to her life.

The nurse’s counsel said that the petitioner is not running away from her obligation to serve patients at the same hospital, and only prays that she be assigned duties with non-COVID-19 patients, for instance at the Sushruta Trauma Centre.

Hearing which, Justice Asha Menon directed the nurse to submit her representation before the Medical Director Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital forthwith.

“…and on receipt of such representation (by the nurse), the Medical Director shall dispose of the same immediately and favourably, so that in this time of emergency and severe staff crunch, the petitioner’s services could be utilised to take care of other patients at the hospital,” Justice Menon said.

It further directed that the nurse to present before the Medical Director at 10 am on April 25.

The court’s direction came after Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel – Satyakam – informed that the nurse has moved the court before approaching the concerned authorities disclosing of her problems and giving an opportunity to the hospital to assign her with other duties.

The Counsel assured the court that, such a request may have been considered favourably by the Medical Director himself, but instead she sent two legal notices after proceeding on leave on April 13.

