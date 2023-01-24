Delhi HC notifies rules for live streaming and recording of court proceedings

The Delhi High Court has notified the Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings Rules of the High Court of Delhi, 2022, in order to imbue greater transparency and inclusivity, and foster access to justice.

A notification said the rules were formulated by the High Court in the exercise of powers under the Delhi High Court Act, 1966, and Article 227 of the Constitution, with the prior approval of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor. The rules were notified and came into force after it was published in the official gazette on January 13. They will apply to the High Court and to the Courts and Tribunals over which the HC has supervisory jurisdiction.

The definition of live streaming or live streamed is inclusive and includes a “live television link, webcast, audio-video transmissions via electronic means” or other arrangements through which any person can view the proceedings as permitted under these rules.

“All proceedings will be live streamed by the court” subject to certain exclusions within these rules. Exceptional cases include matrimonial, child adoption or child custody matters; sexual offences and cases involving gender-based violence against women; matters under the Pocso Act, matters under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, in camera proceedings among others.

The court can also prohibit live streaming of matters where the bench is of the view, for reasons to be recorded in writing, that publication would be antithetical to the administration of justice; in cases where the court opines that it may provoke enmity amongst communities and likely result in a breach of law and order; and privileged communication between parties or any other matter in which a specific direction is issued by the bench or the Chief Justice.

According to the rules, the use of authorised recordings in their original form may be permitted by the court, to disseminate “news and for training, academic and educational purposes”. “Authorised recordings handed over for the aforesaid purposes shall not be further edited or processed. Such recordings will not be used for commercial, promotional purposes or advertising in any form,” it states.

Any unauthorised use of the live stream proceedings will be punished as an offence under the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, Information Technology Act, 2000, and other provisions of law, including the law of contempt, according to the rules.

The rule states, “The final decision as to whether to allow the live streaming of the proceedings or any portion thereof will be of the Bench. However, the decision of the bench will be guided by the principle of an open and transparent judicial process. The decision of the Bench shall not be justiciable, provided that, in case of difference of opinion, the matter can be referred to a larger Bench for a final decision”.

The rules add a recording of the proceedings will be vetted and posted, usually within three days of the conclusion of the proceedings. It will be posted on the courts’ website or made available on such digital platforms, as directed by the court. They prohibit people as well as entities, including print and electronic media, and social media platforms, from recording, sharing or disseminating live-streamed proceedings or archival data.

Live streaming, the rules say, can also be restricted to final arguments in some cases and any objections may be raised at the time of institution of the case or any later stage. However, the final decision will be that of the bench. The rules state archived data will ordinarily be retained for at least six months, subject to special directions issued by the concerned bench in a particular case. They say recordings of the proceedings that are live-streamed will be uploaded and made accessible for differently abled persons.

It further provides for separate dedicated rooms for live streaming of proceedings within court premises. Access to it will be given to law researchers, staff, litigants, academicians, and media personnel authorised to enter court premises after getting necessary permissions or approvals. “Appropriate arrangements shall be made to enable viewing of live streams from multiple benches within this/these room(s). Special arrangements will be made for differently abled persons”.