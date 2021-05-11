Delhi HC notice to govt over order reserving hotels linked to hospitals for state staff, kin

People wait inside a Covid-19 vaccination centre to get their jabs in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government in a petition challenging its order of reserving four hotels linked to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the officials of state, its autonomous bodies, the corporations and local bodies and their family members.

The petition alleged that the order creates an “invidious classification” in favour of an arbitrary class of persons who hold public office. “It is premised on the repulsive notion that the lives of certain individuals have greater worth than the lives of the 2 crore ordinary citizens of Delhi,” said the petitioner Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra in the plea.

The court on Monday also issued a notice to the government in another petition seeking a fair and transparent mechanism for allocating beds to COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The petition seeks a centralised government agency and help-desks outside every COVID hospital in Delhi for helping patients locate a bed.

It also issued a notice to the government in another petition seeking issuance of a notification regarding medical equipment under Section 3 of the Essential Commodity Act. The court was told since medical equipment like oxygen concentrators have not been included as essential commodities, the hoarders and black marketers would not be brought to justice under the relevant law.