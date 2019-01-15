Delhi HC notice to govt, AIIMS on hearing aid for 5-yr-old boy

The Delhi High Court Monday sought to know from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) the type of hearing aid the five-year-old son of a labourer would require to help him to attend school.

A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Prateek Jalan also directed the Delhi government to decide the manner in which the child will get the device.

The bench’s interim direction came on the minor’s plea, whose mother is a domestic help, challenging the provisions of Section 3 of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and Rule 8(1) of Delhi RTE rules, which do not include giving hearing aids, and transport and escort facilities for disabled children in private schools.

The bench issued a notice to the Centre, AIIMS and the Delhi government.

The plea, filed through counsel Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga, argues that the Delhi RTE rules dilute the definition of child entitlements and their quantum guaranteed under section 3(2) of the RTE Act, 2009.

The plea said that the child, suffering from 100% hearing disability, is receiving treatment at AIIMS and that the doctors have advised him to use a hearing aid.

It further alleged that the hospital has denied to provide the same free of cost, and asked them to buy it from the market instead.

It stated that the parents cannot afford proper meals, let alone their child’s education and a hearing aid device.

The plea said that they approached a government school in northwest Delhi, but the principal informed the parents that they do not have any facility for education of disabled children.