Delhi HC notice to Centre, DU, police on plea against month-long ban on protest after UGC stir

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Education as well as the Delhi Police and Delhi University (DU) in a plea challenging the legality of a notification issued by the university on February 17 that prohibits public assembly of five or more persons, thereby effectively curtailing demonstrations, protests or any gatherings on DU’s college campuses for a month.
DU had issued the order after a stir over UGC rules on caste discrimination turned violent on the university campus.
Following the notification-cum-order issued by the office of the proctor of DU, several colleges affiliated to it, including Kirori Mal College and Dyal Singh College, have issued consequential orders “reinforcing the prohibition in aggravated manner”, petitioner Uday Bhadoria, who is a student at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, has submitted.
Taken up before the court of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Wednesday, DU’s counsel Mohinder Rupal, however, opposed the plea, submitting that the petition is in the nature of a public interest litigation. The court, while adding Delhi Police too as a necessary party to the petition, issued notices to the authorities, and directed that the petition be treated as a PIL.
The petition will now be taken up by a division bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya on March 10.
Bhadoria, in his plea, also submitted that the DU’s move restricts free movement, speech and expression, and that imposition of such a ban on gatherings has led to either cancellation or postponement of events, seminars or annual fests planned by the college or any department.
Bhadoria, represented by advocates Abhishek Rai and Aman Rawat, has also contended that such a notification has been issued “without any consultation, or discussion with the students elected body union of the university, or colleges, or teachers elected representatives in the teacher’s union, or elected executive council members or elected academic council members of the university”.
Notably, following the DU notification, Kirori Mal College, in a consequential order, had also “advised” students “not to post, share, or circulate any controversial, sensitive, or provocative content on social media platforms or WhatsApp groups that may disturb harmony, create discord, or affect the peaceful environment of the college”.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More