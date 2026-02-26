Delhi HC notice to Centre, DU, police on plea against month-long ban on protest after UGC stir

Notably, following the DU notification, Kirori Mal College, in a consequential order, had also “advised” students “not to post, share, or circulate any controversial, sensitive, or provocative content on social media platforms or WhatsApp groups that may disturb harmony, create discord, or affect the peaceful environment of the college”.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Education as well as the Delhi Police and Delhi University (DU) in a plea challenging the legality of a notification issued by the university on February 17 that prohibits public assembly of five or more persons, thereby effectively curtailing demonstrations, protests or any gatherings on DU’s college campuses for a month.

DU had issued the order after a stir over UGC rules on caste discrimination turned violent on the university campus.

Following the notification-cum-order issued by the office of the proctor of DU, several colleges affiliated to it, including Kirori Mal College and Dyal Singh College, have issued consequential orders “reinforcing the prohibition in aggravated manner”, petitioner Uday Bhadoria, who is a student at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, has submitted.