Delhi HC notice to CBSE, Centre on plea against Class 10 evaluation policy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the central government over the board’s Class 10 evaluation criteria. A plea was filed in the court seeking modification of the policy for the tabulation of the marks for class 10 board exams 2021 based on an internal assessment conducted by the school.

The petition filed by Justice for All argues that the parents have the apprehension that the policy devised by the CBSE is based “on unbiased and realistic academic record” which would be misused by the school management against the wards of the parents.

“The policy of moderating the average marks assessed by the school, based on the historical performance of the previous average result of the school, in terms of the best overall performance of the schools would be injustice to the students as the performance of school not relatable in any manner with the performance of the student,” the petition read.

Justice for All has also argued that the subject-wise moderation of marks based on previous performance of the school is too unreasonable and would be unfair to the students. “Moderation of marks in consonance with the overall average score of the district, national and state average is absolutely unreasonable, illogical and punitive for the students of the school which have been appearing in the board exams for the first time, having no historical data of previous year’s performance,” it further said.

It also states that many schools have already raised doubts about the policy but CBSE is “adamant” in its approach. The class 10 Board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new marking scheme was introduced two weeks after the examinations were cancelled.