Delhi HC notice to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on plea challenging poll win

The Delhi High Court Friday sought BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s response on a plea challenging his election from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, citing non-disclosure of a criminal case in his election affidavit.

Advertising

The petition, filed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha through advocate R Arunadhri Iyer, sought that he be declared the winner as he was the runner-up in the seat.

Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued a notice to 25 other candidates from different political parties, who had contested from the South Delhi seat.

The court directed the returning officer of the South Delhi constituency to preserve all electoral records pertaining to the Lok Sabha polls, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

Advertising

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chadha, cited alleged incomplete disclosure of information by Bidhuri in his affidavit as a candidate.

He argued that by not disclosing fully or publicising particulars of his criminal antecedents, Bidhuri committed the corrupt practice of undue influence in exercise of the electoral rights of the citizens of the national capital.