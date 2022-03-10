Delhi HC notice to Centre on Waqf Board petition regarding 123 properties

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on Delhi Waqf Board’s petition related to the 123 properties – mainly mosques and Muslims graveyards, which were denotified from land acquisition process in 2014 and were to be reverted to the Waqf Board.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Justice Yashwant Varma, however, declined to pass any interim order in favour of Waqf Board in the application challenging the transfer of a graveyard, which is one of the 123 properties in question, located at Mathura road to India Tibetan Border Police.

“It is not that the property has gone to some private body. If the case is decided in your favour, there would be no issue in commanding them to give it back,” said the court.

The court in the order recorded that it finds no ground to grant the interim injunction as undisputedly the allotment in favour of ITBP was made in 2017. The Waqf Board earlier told the court that they learnt about the transfer of property only in 2017 in a different case. Its application sought stay on any activity at the graveyard.

Though the 123 properties were to be reverted to the Waqf Board in 2014, the Indraprastha Vishwa Hindu Parishad had challenged the government notification leading to a court order according to which the Centre was to take a decision after giving an opportunity of hearing to stakeholders.

The government in 2016 had constituted a one-member committee for the purpose which submitted its report in 2017. In August 2018, the government appointed a two-member Committee for the same purpose and in November 2021, the Delhi Development Authority issued a public notice inviting representations from the public with regard to the properties.

Centre on Wednesday told the court that the report of the one-member committee was rejected on account of being inconclusive and opposed the request for the sharing it with Waqf Board.

In the petition filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, the Waqf Board said that the report of the one-member committee was never made public and argued that there is no provision for recalling the order of withdrawal from the acquisition.

While the process of taking a decision regarding the properties is still pending before the committee constituted by the Centre, the Waqf Board has told the court that those properties which are in the list are being given by the Centre to other agencies like ITBP.

Stating that the properties are religious in nature and that it is a stakeholder in the matter, the Waqf Board through the petition has sought a copy of one-man committee report, quashing of the decisions taken by the Centre on the basis of that report, and thereafter taking of a fresh decision after affording it a reasonable opportunity of hearing.