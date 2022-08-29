scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Clearance for foreign trips: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, L-G on minister Gahlot’s plea

The petition by Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said it was "draconian and invasive” that ministers had to seek prior political clearance even for personal foreign visits.

kailash gahlotDelhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor on transport minister Kailash Gahlot’s petition challenging the Centre’s instruction requiring state government ministers to seek prior clearance for their foreign visits from the Union government.

The petition terms the requirement for seeking prior political clearance even for personal visits a “draconian and invasive regime”. Seeking a response to the plea within a period of eight weeks, Justice Yashwant Varma listed the matter for hearing on January 23, 2023. However, the court refused to issue a notice to the Prime Minister’s office at this stage.

Explained |How Chief Ministers’ foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Gahlot, submitted, “This is an important issue requiring guidelines both on personal and official visits”.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was unable to visit the World Cities Summit in Singapore owing to a lack of clearance from the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre. Besides seeking a direction for framing of guidelines with regard to foreign visits by ministers of states, Gahlot has also prayed for quashing of the L-G’s letter advising against Kejriwal’s proposed visit to Singapore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

In the petition, it has been argued that any discretion enjoyed by the L-G and the Centre to deny state functionaries the permission to travel abroad for private reasons, on grounds of ‘political clearance’, “is per se an unconstitutional infringement of the right to privacy protected under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as the dignity of the constitutional office held by the functionaries”.

Gahlot, in the petition, has further said that the chief minister was previously also denied permission to attend the C-40 World Mayors’ Summit in Copenhagen in 2019. “The petitioner, who holds the portfolio of Transport in the Council of Ministers, Government of NCT of Delhi, had also requested clearance to visit London on the invitation of Transport for London but shockingly, there was not even a response from the concerned authorities in the Central Government till the time the request became infructuous,” the plea read.

More from Delhi

The petition states that all these visits were on invitation and were crucial platforms for exchanging ideas on improving urban governance and showcasing Delhi’s own progress in urban design. “The draconian manner in which the respondents have used their discretion on travel clearances is only exacerbated further by the fact that even personal visits by state government ministers must be cleared by the respondents,” Gahlot has said in the plea.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:41:44 pm
Next Story

Pune: PMC urges citizens not to pollute water bodies during Ganesh festival, puts up tanks for idol immersion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process
NEET PG 2022

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Folding in more usability
Tech Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement