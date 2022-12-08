Delhi HC issues notice in BharatPe’s plea seeking to restrain former MD and his family from carrying out ‘vitriolic campaign’

Private startup Resilient Innovations Private Limited, the creator of ‘BharatPe’ application, moved the Delhi High Court Thursday seeking an interim order restraining its former managing director and co-founder Ashneer Grover, his wife and family members from making defamatory statements against the company.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notice on the application seeking “interim injunction” which was accepted by the counsel appearing for Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. The counsel submitted on instructions that his clients had not been served with the application or the lawsuit filed by the company.

The high court thereafter granted two weeks to Grover and his wife to file their replies to the application and listed the matter in January 2023. It also issued summons to the other defendants, including Grover’s brother-in-law, his father and his brother.

Appearing for the fintech startup, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi referred to various “disparaging and defamatory tweets” made against the company by Grover after exiting the company earlier this year. Rohatgi said Grover brought in his entire family after he became the managing director of the company. “To fleece the company, they (defendants) create fictitious vendors from Panipat who were paid 50-60 crores and nothing was purchased,” Rohatgi said, adding that these vendors do not exist. Referring to Grover’s tweet about a “10 crore” dining table, Rohatgi said that it was ”obviously bought from our (company’s) money”.

With respect to certain other tweets made against the company, the high court orally said that “these are all frustrations”. Rohatgi further argued, “He was a part of the company, now he has gone. He hasn’t challenged any of this. Why should he carry a vitriolic campaign against me today?”

When Grover’s counsel submitted that his client was not served, the high court said advance service should have been done. Rohatgi replied, “We didn’t serve them because the moment something happens, he will again go on a rampage.” The company is a private-limited start-up, whose mobile application ‘BharatPe’ empowers merchants to accept payments directly into their bank accounts through a single QR code.

In the interim application, the company prayed that Grover and other family members be directed to “delete/ remove within a period of five days all statements, tweets, social media posts, books, re-tweets, hashtags, videos, press conferences, interviews, comments etc.” which are directly / indirectly derogatory, incorrect or defamatory about the company.

They further sought liberty to approach all social media platforms, media organisations, publications, websites, blogs etc. hosting and/or publishing such defamatory materials to seek deletion/ removal of all such material, in case Grover and other family members fail to remove the said materials.

The company further filed a lawsuit seeking damages of over Rs 88 crore from Grover, his wife and other family members under several heads. This includes a claim for payment made against the invoices of non-existent vendors, amounting to Rs 71.7 crore; a claim for penalty paid to GST authorities amounting to Rs. 1.66 crore; payments made to vendors purportedly providing recruitment services totalling Rs. 7.6 crore; and Rs 5 crore damages for loss of reputation to the company caused by tweets and other statements made by Grover and his family members.