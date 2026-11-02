No stay now on ban on entry of non-BS-VI vehicles in Capital: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with the government’s decision on banning the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, registered outside the Capital, till January 31 to tackle winter air pollution. The ban, which kicked off on Sunday, is one of the several anti air pollution measures being taken.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, hearing a plea filed by Advocate Gurmukh Dass Kohli Ahas, has also sought a response from the government.

Kohli, a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad, in his plea, has challenged the government’s ban, noting that “differential treatment” has been meted out to non-Delhi-registered vehicles when no such restriction applies for Delhi-registered vehicles.