No stay now on ban on entry of non-BS-VI vehicles in Capital: Delhi High Court

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
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The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with the government’s decision on banning the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles, registered outside the Capital, till January 31 to tackle winter air pollution. The ban, which kicked off on Sunday, is one of the several anti air pollution measures being taken.
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, hearing a plea filed by Advocate Gurmukh Dass Kohli Ahas, has also sought a response from the government.
Kohli, a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad, in his plea, has challenged the government’s ban, noting that “differential treatment” has been meted out to non-Delhi-registered vehicles when no such restriction applies for Delhi-registered vehicles.
Apart from seeking an interim suspension of the government’s notification, the plea also called for the quashing of the directive.
The bench, while refusing to stay or suspend the operation of the notification as an interim measure, also recorded that the issue is already subjudice before the Supreme Court.
The court instead issued notice to the Delhi government, seeking its response to the contentions being raised in the petition by November 27 when it will hear the matter next.
Kohli, in his plea, has highlighted that as per the notification, while a Delhi registered BS-IV vehicle is allowed to ply, a Haryana-registered BS-IV vehicle is not even allowed to enter the Capital even though the National Capital Region (NCR) “functions as a single integrated urban region”.
Kohli has flagged that the restriction impacts not only him, who has to travel to various courts and tribunals in Delhi while possessing a BS-IV Haryana-registered vehicle, but also lakhs of other commuters.
“The recurrence of this prohibition each winter, together with the imminent threat of enforcement, constitutes a direct and continuing interference with (Kohli’s) ordinary professional travel arrangements,” the plea flags.
The plea highlighting that “pollution is a function of emission standard and fuel, not of the registering authority”, noted that “congestion at choke points, poorly maintained roads and the absence of effective traffic management multiply emissions far more” than the state where a vehicle is registered.