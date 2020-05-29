Delhi HC nod to shift 955 foreign Tablighis to other accommodations

Appearing for some of the petitioners, senior advocate Rebecca John, said the foreign nationals shall continue to remain at the facilities to which they are shifted and shall not shift their location without prior permission. Appearing for some of the petitioners, senior advocate Rebecca John, said the foreign nationals shall continue to remain at the facilities to which they are shifted and shall not shift their location without prior permission.

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed shifting of 955 foreign nationals, who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz event in March, from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternate places of accommodation.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar allowed shifting of the foreign nationals to eight facilities, and to Hotel Smart Plaza at Mahipalpur for Malaysian nationals. It said the “petitioners and respondents shall coordinate so that complete log is maintained of each foreign national regarding the facilities to which they are shifted”.

Appearing for some of the petitioners, senior advocate Rebecca John, said the foreign nationals shall continue to remain at the facilities to which they are shifted and shall not shift their location without prior permission. The counsel for other petitioners also agreed to the arrangement.

“… We make it clear our order shall merge in the order the learned Magistrate may pass, before whom chargesheets would be filed, in case the said foreign nationals approach the Magistrate concerned for bail,” the court said.

The HC gave the order after the Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi government did not object to senior advocate John’s suggestion that foreign nationals be moved to better facilities.

