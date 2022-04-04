Delhi HC grants permission to journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad

The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted journalist Rana Ayyub, who was stopped from flying to London from the Mumbai International Airport last week, to travel abroad.

The court had on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Ayyub’s petition challenging the lookout circular issued against her. The ED is carrying out a probe against Ayyub in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh Monday permitted Ayyub to travel subject to certain conditions.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Ayyub, had argued that she is a prominent journalist who “speaks truth to power”. She had also questioned the “apprehensions” of the investigating agency.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, submitted that there is an apprehension that Ayyub will flee the country and never return.

The court said that it was an admitted fact that Ayyub has co-operated with the agency. Stating that her bank account had already been frozen, it also asked how it can be said that Ayyub was acting to avoid the probe.

In the petition before the court, Ayyub said that almost two hours after she was detained at the airport, the ED emailed summons directing her to be present before it on April 1. The information sought in the summons is a “verbatim copy” of the information already sought in the summons dated January 25 and is a “sham exercise” to justify the arbitrary action of denying her the right to travel, the petition argued.

In the petition, she further said that she was scheduled to speak at a journalism-related event in London. After that, she was fly to Italy for an event on gender-based online violence faced by women journalists globally. She was scheduled to return to India on April 11, as per the plea.

Challenging the issuance of a lookout circular, Ayyub contended that she has responded to each and every summon issued by the ED, joined the investigation and provided the necessary documents. The ED has already filed a PMLA complaint against Ayyub and provisionally attached a part of her bank account.

“The petitioner being a journalist who speaks truth to power, is at times perceived to be a source of some discomfort or inconvenience for the government but that is no ground to deny the petitioner her right to travel abroad and exercise her freedom of speech and expression, as well as to practice her profession as a journalist,” Ayyub argued in the petition.

The ED had registered a case against Ayyub in connection with the funds collected by her through the Ketto platform to help people during the pandemic. It has accused her of not utilizing the funds completely for the purpose which they were raised.