Delhi HC nixes PIL against appointment of DG of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of Sujan R Chinoy as the director general (DG) of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, stating that the same pertained to a service matter and a PIL in such a case is not maintainable.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that as per the facts, the institute is an “autonomous body” established to conduct research and to take relevant policy decisions and studies about the defence and security of the nation.

The court noted that Chinoy was appointed by following a procedure through a committee on January 2, 2019. The petitioner, advocate Subhash Chandran K R, had argued that the issue raised by him was in public interest as it concerned a prominent post in defence for which no advertisement was published.

“The petitioner, a practising advocate has filed the present petition as a public interest litigation. It is not in dispute that the writ petition relates to a service matter. In the considered opinion of this court as PIL is for service matter, admission is declined,” the high court said.

On the other hand, appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the maintainability of the PIL further stating that the appointment had been made by a committee comprising cabinet secretary, defence secretary and two persons of eminence. Mehta said that the petitioner had “no connection” and was “a stranger”.

The plea states that the institute did not follow the norms required for a public appointment which was “an act of lawlessness cutting at the very root of the strict mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution”. It has been stated that the guiding principle for the appointment of chief executives in autonomous organisations clearly stipulates that it has to be carried out by a search-cum-selection committee which should mandatorily include at least one outside expert of eminence from the field.

The plea states that it is mandated that the committee should include the chief executive of the autonomous institution, unless the selection is for the chief executive himself, and that none of these criteria were met in Chinoy’s appointment. “The respondent no 2 (Chinoy) was never known to be in any entity in the field of defence studies and analysis throughout his career in foreign services,” the plea states.