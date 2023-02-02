Delhi HC seeks NIA’s stand on Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan’s bail plea in ‘terror funding’ case

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s response in a plea moved by Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan challenging an order of the trial court denying him bail in December last year in a 2017 case of alleged terror funding.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh issued notice to NIA and listed the matter for hearing on March 23.

Khan has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, and has been accused of “creating unrest” in the Kashmir valley by the central agency. He was arrested on July 24, 2017.

While denying bail to Khan in his December 3, 2022, order, Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik, Patiala House Courts, also took note of the fact that charges had been framed against the Hurriyat leader already and that the court cannot re-appreciate the evidence at the stage of bail. “No doubt court by the mandate of Section 43-D(5) of UA(P) Act (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) need to examine the facts objectively with a limited purpose to see whether accusation against the accused is true or not, I am of the opinion that once evidence has been found to be sufficient for framing of charge for above-said offences, one can easily conclude that accusation against the accused appears to be prima facie true and therefore on this count itself an application of accused /applicant can be declined,” the court had said.

The sessions judge, however, said Khan’s counsel had raised the issue of delay in trial, and said the court would make earnest efforts for expeditious trial to avoid unnecessary delay in completing it.

Additionally on January 28, Additional Sessions Judge Malik ordered the attachment of the Hurriyat office in the same UAPA case against Khan. “… In view of the above reasons, the immovable property i.e. building office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) situated at Rajbagh, Srinagar which was earlier used as an office of APHC is ordered to be attached. Necessary legal process be carried out in this regard,” the court had said.

On January 29, a day after the order, NIA attached the office housed in Srinagar’s Rajbagh neighbourhood. The Hurriyat Conference termed the attaching of the office a “dramatic action under media coverage” and said attaching buildings of stone and mortar “will not detach people from their sentiment”.

NIA has alleged that there was a large criminal conspiracy for causing disruption in the Kashmir valley by way of “pelting stones on the security forces, systematically burning of schools, damage to public property and for waging war against India”. Several people, including Khan, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120B, (criminal conspiracy) and 124A (sedition) as well as under provisions of UAPA.