Delhi HC seeks NIA’s stand on concurrent running of sentences given to convict in 2 cases

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) response in a plea seeking concurrent running of a sentence awarded to an accused by the Mumbai NIA court in the Malwani ISIS case along with the sentence awarded by the Delhi NIA court in the Roorkee module case.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a plea by Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, who was convicted and sentenced by the special NIA court in Delhi last year for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi as well as at the Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

“I am not impugning the special court’s order. The fact of my previous conviction was not placed before the special court. I am seeking the high court’s power under Article 226 to do that which is not prohibited under the NIA Act. I am not challenging my conviction or sentence. I am only challenging the mode it should be given in,” Sayyed’s counsel argued.

He submitted that the special court, by ordering the conviction and sentence in his client’s case, had become ‘functus officio’ hence he could not have approached it on this point. Functus officio means that the court has no further official authority or legal effect. “Once a trial court has exercised power of sentence, it becomes ‘functus officio’,” he said.

On the NIA’s opposition that the petition is not maintainable, the single judge observed, “It is not an appeal. It is not that ex-facie it is not maintainable. He (Sayyed) may have to answer on Section 427 (CrPC).”

Sayyed sought a limited prayer that the sentence imposed upon him by the special NIA court in Delhi on June 2, 2022, be directed to run concurrently with the sentence imposed by the special NIA court, Greater Bombay, on January 7, 2022. The special court in Mumbai had sentenced Sayyed and another accused to eight years rigorous imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they had pleaded guilty and expressed their remorse. Sayyed and the other accused allegedly instigated youth in Malwani, Mumbai to join ISIS.

During the course of the proceedings on Friday, the NIA submitted that Sayyed’s plea was not maintainable as is view of Section 21 of the NIA Act which mandates that an appeal from an order, judgment other than an “interlocutory order” shall be heard by a division bench of the high court. “In view of the submissions prima facie, issue notice,” the high court directed asking the NIA to file their response within six weeks, posting the matter to May 23.

A special NIA court in Delhi (Patiala House) had on June 2, 2022, convicted and sentenced five accused, including Sayyed, under various sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act in the Roorkee module case.

The NIA has alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by a foreign-based deceased ISIS handler Yousuf Al-Hindi in connivance with the five accused to carry out terrorist activity in Delhi and by planting improvised explosive devices during the Ardh Kumbh festival in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and for this, the accused were in the process of acquiring explosives and the necessary expertise in assembling IEDs. The Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR on January 18, 2016, which was then re-registered by NIA on March 18, 2016. Sayyed, a resident of Malwani in Malad, was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment under Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA and five years rigorous imprisonment for criminal conspiracy under the IPC.