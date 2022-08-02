Delhi HC quashes FIRs over fight among neighbours, asks them to implement water harvesting project

August 2, 2022 11:24:52 am
Quashing two cross first information reports (FIRs) related to a fight between two neighbours in Fatehpur Beri, Delhi High Court on July 26 directed the accused to implement a water harvesting project in their village, ensure its success and look after it for ten years.
Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the parties to provide necessary financial resources and manpower to install and implement the water harvesting project as well as to maintain it for 10 years. “They shall file a six-monthly progress report in this court with photographs. The concerned IO (investigation officer) will coordinate with MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), South Zone, and shall inform the petitioner and the respondents regarding the place where the water harvesting system will be installed,” said the court.
The two families approached the court seeking quashing of the FIRs registered in August 2018 based on the compromise arrived between the parties in 2021. According to the court order, the allegations levelled against each other were that there was a fight which resulted in injuries to the parties.
“There are also allegations that there was use of assault and criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of the ladies involved in the incident. The parties are neighbours as well as are related to each other,” said the court.
Subscriber Only Stories
While allowing the quashing, the court said that police machinery has been put in motion “on account of the acts of commission and omission” on behalf of the parties involved and useful time of the police has been utilised which could have been better utilised for the needs of the society. “Hence the parties must do some social good for the benefit of the society,” said the court.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
