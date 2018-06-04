Delhi HC: Need cyber experts at each police district

Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

With crimes nowadays being inevitably linked to technology and the internet, there is a pressing need to have a technical expert available at the police station level, district level and in each cyber cell of the national capital, the Delhi High Court has observed.

Justice Najmi Waziri made the observation on being informed that mobile crime teams — whose mandate is to reach the crime spot as soon as possible to collect evidence — comprises staff of the Delhi Police and not experts.

“The team should have cyber/technical experts, possessing the basic qualification of MCA or BTech in Computer Science…,” the judge noted.

The Delhi Police told the court that there are 14 districts, of which 13 are equipped with mobile crime investigation teams.

The court noted that for the entire police force, there are only five BTech and two mechanical experts/qualified officers in all district cyber cells. “For all the police districts, a minimum 14 such qualified officers would be required in the police force…,” the court noted.

It added, “There is no doubt that there is an urgent requirement of qualified personnel to attend to monitoring, preventing and investigating cyber crimes in Delhi. Citizens need to be protected from such menace. It is, therefore, in the interest of justice and for the protection of citizens, that requisite qualified officers are inducted into the police force forthwith.”

The court sought a compliance report by August 16.

The issue with regard to dealing with cyber crime cropped during the hearing of a plea by woman, who has moved court seeking protection from sexual harassment by her neighbour.

The woman, through her counsel Shashank Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, also brought to the court’s notice that her nude photographs were made public on social media, and that police was not able to help her in tracing the accused and the place from where it was done.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App