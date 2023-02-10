scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Delhi HC seeks MHA’s stand in plea on pendency of cases under designated NIA courts

The court was hearing a plea moved by Manzer Imam, who was arrested by the NIA in 2013 in a case related to alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives. Imam has been in jail for over nine years without charges being framed.

At present, the principal district and sessions judge court, New Delhi, and the additional district and session judge-03 (ASJ-03), Patiala House Courts, are hearing NIA cases. (File)
Delhi HC seeks MHA's stand in plea on pendency of cases under designated NIA courts
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to a plea highlighting the pendency of cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act at two designated special courts in Delhi.

At present, the principal district and sessions judge court, New Delhi, and the additional district and session judge-03 (ASJ-03), Patiala House Courts, are hearing NIA cases.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing a plea moved by Manzer Imam, who was arrested by the NIA in 2013 and booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act as well as sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war/attempt or abet to wage war against Government of India) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) under the Indian Penal Code in a case related to alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives. Imam has been in jail for over nine years without charges being framed in the case.

Justice Singh asked the ministry to file its response in six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on April 28.

Imam’s counsel referred to a September 2022 status report filed by the administrative side of the Delhi High Court which states that as of July 31, 2022, 44 cases under the NIA Act, 2008, are pending before two designated special courts in Patiala House Courts. It was also argued that the court of principal district and sessions judge cannot exclusively be dealing with NIA cases and that the “MHA can designate another court”.

The NIA’s counsel submitted that the trial court had been hearing the matter on a regular basis and that they are expected to conclude their arguments on charges by next week.

A division bench of the high court last month had sought NIA’s response to Imam’s plea against the trial court’s dismissal of his bail plea. On November 28, 2022, the trial court rejected Imam’s bail plea, sought on the ground of delay in the trial. The trial court ruled that “delay in the trial ipso facto cannot be a reason in the present case to grant bail”, as there was also sufficient material to conclude the accusation against Imam was not false.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:02 IST
