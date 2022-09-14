Don’t withhold staff salaries for lack of attendance on MCD Smart App: Delhi HC to civic body

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that salaries of paramedical staff working at its hospitals are not withheld on account of them not being able to mark their attendance on MCD Smart App through a smartphone.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD on a petition challenging the latter’s direction that salaries of all paramedical staff of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) hospitals be released only after they mark their attendance through the application.

Paramedical Technical Staff Welfare Association of MCD in the petition before the court submitted that many of its members are not educated and do not own smartphones. Therefore, it is not possible for them to mark their attendance through the MCD Smart App, the union argued.

The court in the order dated September 12 said despite advance service of the petition, no one has appeared for the MCD, no explanation can be sought from it as to why paramedical staff attendance, for the interregnum, cannot be marked by any other mode till they are able to purchase smartphones and are provided the necessary training to operate the app.