Delhi HC directs personal appearance of MCD commissioner, others over unpaid salaries of civic body staff

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the personal appearance of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, finance secretary, and the urban development secretary in the Delhi Government in a batch of pleas pertaining to non-payment of salaries of various MCD staff.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that it was unfortunate that the employees are not being paid salaries despite the assurance given by the civic body from time to time.

In the previous hearing in December, the counsels appearing on behalf of the contemnors, Government of NCT of Delhi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi had jointly stated that “all payments will be released as soon as possible, preferably within four weeks”, and a prayer was made for listing the matter after four weeks.

Some of the pleas were moved by retired employees of the MCD with the grievance that their pensions were not being released.

The high court Monday noted that even the “pensioners are also not receiving the pensions” and that they are living hand to mouth. The Court, thereafter, said: “This court is left with no choice but to direct the personal appearance of the Commissioner of MCD, Finance Secretary and Secretary of Urban Development of the GNCTD”. It listed further hearing on the matter for February 2.

In January 2021, the Delhi High Court said that the right to receive salary and pension is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, and warned that it will stop perks of councillors as well as senior officers of civic bodies to utilise funds for payment of salaries of MCD workers. It also sought details of the expenditure incurred on them. The Court had said that the “reason of paucity of funds cannot be accepted as an excuse for such non-payment.”

The high court had then said that the payment of salaries to employees of corporations, including doctors, paramedic staff, and healthcare workers, is an absolute necessity and the same has to be prioritised over other discretionary expenditures that the corporations are incurring.

The high court had remarked then that the Delhi Government should be conscious of the fact that the employees of these corporations are also voters in Delhi. “If you are in power, you are in power because of them also. Don’t treat them as if they are not your voters,” it said.

It had also observed that the municipal corporations may be ruled by different political parties but the councillors were not the ones suffering. “They are sitting pretty; that is why we are saying that we have to give them a haircut. They will all be roaming around in their cars, using municipal facilities, perks and petrol and everything. They are not suffering. It is the poor man who is suffering and people who are actually working and risking their lives,” the Delhi High Court had then observed.