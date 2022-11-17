Delhi HC upholds 12-year jail term of man convicted of raping minor daughter in 2014

The Delhi High Court Monday upheld a trial court’s conviction order and 12-year jail term awarded to a man accused of sexually assaulting his then 7-year-old daughter in 2014.

A single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing the man’s plea challenging a July 2017 order convicting him under POCSO Act sections 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 5(n) (where a relative of child through blood, adoption, marriage, or who has a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same household commits penetrative assault on such a child). The court further sentenced him to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

As per the victim’s mother’s statement recorded by the Delhi Police, when she reached home on April 24, 2014, the child told her that her husband sexually assaulted her while the former was away at work. The mother claimed that her husband mostly remained at home and is a habitual drunk after which police registered a case against him, and based on both oral and documentary evidence, arrested him. After completion of the investigation, police filed the chargesheet in the court. Offences under section 6 read with 5 (n) POCSO Act 2012 were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The HC noted that the trial court had examined 18 witnesses in the case including the victim, her sister and mother, and said that the trial found the man guilty of the offences after evaluating all the evidence led by the parties.

The man argued before the HC that there were certain “contradictions and inconsistencies” in the testimonies of the witnesses which discredit them, and the Forensic Science Laboratory report cannot be taken as cogent evidence as it was not put to the accused under section 313 of the CrPC wherein trial court can examine the accused after prosecution’s evidence has been taken.

He further argued that his wife had tutored his daughter to testify against him as she did not want to live with him. The court, however, rejected this argument holding that “non-cordial relations between the mother of the victim and the accused cannot lead to a presumption of tutoring when the account of the victim in regard to the offence does not suffer from any inconsistencies”.

On the nature of Section 313 CrPC, the HC held that the provision confers valuable rights upon an accused to establish his innocence and can be considered as a “constitutional right to a fair trial under Article 21…”.

“This section empowers the court to examine the accused after the evidence for the prosecution has been taken. The object of empowering the court to examine the accused is to give him an opportunity of explaining any circumstances which may tend to incriminate him and thus to enable the court, in a case where the accused is undefended, to examine the witnesses in his interest.

The examination of the accused is not a mere formality. The accused must be given the opportunity to explain each and every circumstance appearing in the evidence against him. The accused are to be specifically questioned about what their defence is against the incriminating material brought before him or her.”

Agreeing with the accused, the High Court found that his statement was recorded much before the production of the FSL report, and therefore the incriminating evidence was not put before him. The HC ignored the FSL report and proceeded to decide the matter on merits.

The High Court went through the testimonies of the victim, her mother and her sister and held that their testimonies in so far as the incident in question is concerned, are “consistent and do not suffer from any apparent material inconsistencies”. In coming to this finding the HC relied on various judgments of the Supreme Court which hold that as a general rule, if the sole testimony of the victim is credible then the accused can be convicted without corroboration and that such testimony should not be “doubted by court merely based on assumptions and surmises”.

Upholding the trial court’s verdict the HC held, “There are no major inconsistencies between the witness testimonies of the prosecution being the mother of the victim, the sister of the victim and the victim herself, and therefore, this court does not find any justification to take a contrary view.”

The gynaecologist that examined the victim found injuries in her private parts and hence the trial court held that the prosecution proved the fact that the child was subjected to sexual assault.