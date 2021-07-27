Delhi HC upholds lower court order against IMA president for ‘using platform to propagate religion’

Additional District Judge Ajay Goel on June 3 had noted that the suit seems to be an offshoot of the “verbal dual” relating to the Allopathy vs Ayurveda controversy.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr J A Jayalal against a trial court order asking him to not use the IMA platform for propagating religion.

A suit had been filed against Jayalal last month before a Dwarka court alleging he had started a “malicious and defamatory” campaign against Hinduism by promoting Christianity “in the garb of proving superiority of Allopathic medicines over Ayurveda medicines in treatment of Covid patients”. The suit also alleged that Jayalal was misusing his position as president of IMA and using the pandemic as an opportunity to convert medical students, doctors and patients to Christianity.

Additional District Judge Ajay Goel on June 3 had noted that the suit seems to be an offshoot of the “verbal dual” relating to the Allopathy vs Ayurveda controversy. The court asked Jayalal to “not use the platform of IMA for propagating any religion and rather concentrate for welfare of the medical fraternity and progress in the medical field.”

The court had also said that any word spoken by Jayalal at the public platform “shall relate to his responsible position therefore responsibility to act cautiously rests heavily on the shoulder of the person who is having a higher position…Even his casual remarks have a great impact on society.”

Jayalal had approached the High Court against the order and argued that he was not using IMA to propagate Christianity. He further contended in his appeal that the prima facie conclusion drawn by the lower court was “completely wrong”.

Justice Asha Menon on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Jayalal.