Plea filed in Delhi HC on simultaneously holding Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in 2024

A public interest litigation plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and Election Commission of India to check the feasibility of simultaneously conducting Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in 2024 to save money, manpower and to control election paralysis.

The plea moved by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay further seeks a direction to the Centre and ECI to ascertain the feasibility of conducting elections on Saturday, Sunday and other holidays in order to save valuable time of the schools, colleges, universities, service industries and manufacturing organisations.

The plea claims that there are advantages in holding the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, Panchayats and Municipal Body elections together as it would reduce the time and cost involved in terms of the use of paramilitary forces, government staff on election duty, election commission staff organising booths, electronic voting machines and voter slips and it would cut campaigning cost for political parties.

The plea states that imposing the Model Code of Conduct delays implementation of central and state government projects and welfare schemes and takes away time and effort from governance issues.

The plea seeks the implementation of the 170th report of the Law Commission of India on Reform of Electoral Laws (1999) which had suggested simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for the “sake of stability in governance”. “But the Centre and ECI did not take appropriate steps,” the plea states.

“The elections to assemblies whose terms are expiring in 2023 and 2024 may be brought together with 2024 Lok Sabha Election by curtailing and extending tenure. If consensus evolves among political parties; assembly elections of 16 States i.e. Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand can be held with 2024 General Election. Since, most of these States are ruled by the NDA, the consensus would emerge without much difficulty. This will result in simultaneous assembly elections of 16 States with General Elections 2024. It will not only save huge resources and time but also provide more time for development programmes and activities, which comes to halt due to model code of conduct,” the plea states.

Apart from the saving of huge money and manpower, holding simultaneous elections would reduce the electoral paralysis/lack of decision-making by Centre and State because elections are due every year. “This becomes even more problematic where Prime Minister and Chief Minister is the Star campaigner for the party in elections as well and the hectic campaign distracts from running the government,” the plea states.